Brazos Bend State Park lands on new list of best state parks in the US

HOUSTON, Texas -- In perhaps a sign that the country is revving back to normal, the number of people expected to travel 50 miles or more from home is expected to be a 60 percent increase from last year, CNN reports. Americans are ready to hit the road, and one popular destination is state parks.
And why not? The U.S. boasts more than 10,000 state parks covering a total of 18.6 million acres; with more than 813 million visitors every year, per the National Association of State Park Directors.
To that end, vacation rental search engine HomeToGo has released its annual list of 21 best state parks - and four Texas parks land on the survey. For its report, HomeToGo scoured the nation's parks and scored the best (five is lowest; 10 highest) based on the number of annual park visitors, the size of each park in acres, the number of activities on offer, the species diversity of plants and animals, the number of offers available nearby on HomeToGo, and the average nightly price for accommodation.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
