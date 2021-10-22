Man pretending to be truancy officer wanted for abduction and sexual assault of Alvin girl

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a man they say abducted and sexually assaulted an Alvin girl after he claimed he was a truancy officer. Law enforcement calls the crime disturbing, because the suspect preyed on the trust the girl had in officers.It happened on Oct. 19 in the area of the 900 block of Cleveland Street near Alvin High School.The man convinced the girl, who is a student at Alvin High School, that he was a truancy officer and persuaded her to get into his vehicle, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. That's when he drove her to a boat ramp at Chocolate Bayou along Highway 35 and sexually assaulted her, authorities said.After the assault, the man dropped the girl off around 7 p.m.The man is described as a medium-built white or Hispanic man in his early to mid-30s with short brown or black hair and brown or dark eyes. Authorities say he's about 5 feet 7 inches or 5 feet 8 inches tall.He was also believed to be wearing a blue short-sleeve T-shirt with a short-sleeve flannel shirt over it and light-colored jeans at the time of the incident. The victim told investigators he also had a full tattoo on his left forearm.He was driving a late model Chevrolet Malibu with what was believed to be a 2015 body style.Sgt. Anthony Hurse with the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said that car was the predator's prime weapon."Once you get inside that vehicle, you're at their mercy," he said. "So, we tell people, if you don't know who it is, don't get inside that vehicle. Always go to someone and let them know what has happened. That's very important."Law enforcement agencies in Alvin are stepping up patrols around school campuses to keep kids safe while detectives search for the suspect.If you know anything about the suspect or the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222 or the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office at 979-864-2392.