A Brazoria man is facing charges after authorities said he was trying to meet children for sex several states away.Gregory Lee Hruby, 65, was arrested on Friday after investigators said he traveled 900 miles to Kentucky expecting to have sex with two children under the age of 12.When Hruby landed at the Lexington Blue Grass Airport, however, he was detained by Kentucky State Police and airport law enforcement.Hruby, charged with four counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sex, is accused of trying to arrange a meeting with minors.He is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center. His bail was set at $100,000.Authorities said should Hruby be released, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.The Kentucky Attorney General's Office said Hruby's arrest were part of a lengthy investigation to protect children from cyber predators.