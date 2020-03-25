Brazoria County issues "stay safe at home" order

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta has signed a stay-at-home order for at least nine days for residents of that county.The order goes into effect Thursday at 6 p.m.Brazoria County currently has 33 cases of COVID-19."One of the things I want to stress to our local citizens, you may still go to the grocery store," said Sebesta.Sebesta encouraged residents to keep their distance, "Still go to the pharmacy to pick up your medicine...we encourage you to do those things, just don't do them in groups."Brazoria County has 425 hospital beds, 325 of which were being staffed earlier last week. "We dont have a lot of beds in Brazoria County," Sebesta said.