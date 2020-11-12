Brazoria County 288 Expressway to open on Monday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- The Brazoria County 288 Expressway will be open for travelers starting Nov. 16, according to a media release from the office of County Judge Matt Sebesta.
The expressway extends 5.2 miles from County Road 58 north to the Brazoria County-Harris County line at Clear Creek. The opening will be in conjunction with the Harris County section of the 288 Expressway that spans 10.3 miles from Clear Creek, to just south of Beltway 8, to the US 59/69 Split, per the release.
From its opening until Nov. 29, the expressway will be free to travel from Brazoria County through Harris County. Tolling will begin for the Brazoria and Harris sections Nov. 30, at which time travelers will pay $1.80 in tolls to travel the length of the Brazoria County portion of the expressway, per the release.
The expressway will be tag only, with no cash booths. Residents can get their EZTag online through the Harris County Toll Road Authority website.
This project has been in the making for almost 20 years, Sebesta said in the release, and it will help with congestion relief on Highway 288.
"We are excited to see the Brazoria County Expressway completed, allowing our residents to spend less time in traffic and more time at home with their families," he said in the release.
A grand opening event was not held due to COVID-19, but the county did put together a kickoff video.
