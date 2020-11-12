Traffic

Brazoria County 288 Expressway to open on Monday

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas -- The Brazoria County 288 Expressway will be open for travelers starting Nov. 16, according to a media release from the office of County Judge Matt Sebesta.

The expressway extends 5.2 miles from County Road 58 north to the Brazoria County-Harris County line at Clear Creek. The opening will be in conjunction with the Harris County section of the 288 Expressway that spans 10.3 miles from Clear Creek, to just south of Beltway 8, to the US 59/69 Split, per the release.

From its opening until Nov. 29, the expressway will be free to travel from Brazoria County through Harris County. Tolling will begin for the Brazoria and Harris sections Nov. 30, at which time travelers will pay $1.80 in tolls to travel the length of the Brazoria County portion of the expressway, per the release.

The expressway will be tag only, with no cash booths. Residents can get their EZTag online through the Harris County Toll Road Authority website.

This project has been in the making for almost 20 years, Sebesta said in the release, and it will help with congestion relief on Highway 288.

"We are excited to see the Brazoria County Expressway completed, allowing our residents to spend less time in traffic and more time at home with their families," he said in the release.

A grand opening event was not held due to COVID-19, but the county did put together a kickoff video.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbrazoria countycommunity impact newspapertoll roadroad closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker dies while cleaning tank at east Harris County business
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Spring
How's Houston doing as TX surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases?
Watch Katy Tigers take on Katy Taylor tonight
Why is everyone trying to leave the Rockets?
Uber Eats will deliver your prescription to your front door
Show More
Texas offers guidance for schools with students failing online
Houston on pace for nearly 400 homicides this year
Stimulus talks: Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Amy Palcic retains lawyer after 'humiliating' firing by Texans
Daytime attack on Dallas freeway leaves rapper dead
More TOP STORIES News