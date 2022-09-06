Only on 13: Not 1, but 2 men expose themselves along popular Brays Bayou trail, woman says

"How in the world do I see two people doing that?" Only on ABC13, a woman comes forward with a bizarre but stunning story: seeing two men expose themselves, just minutes and yards apart, along a popular trail.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A southwest Houston mother is warning others about a scary situation she says happened to her while she was walking along the Brays Bayou trail on Sunday.

She said not one, but two men exposed themselves to her.

"I didn't sleep well last night. I was really nervous. And I was kind of disappointed too, because I really liked to walk that trail," Andrea Danchak said in an interview Monday that's only on ABC13. "There was a man standing to the side of that pharmacy and dry cleaners with his pants pulled down, exposing himself. And I looked away really quickly and kept going, and I turned around and he had come out to the trail and was looking down, I guess, to see if somebody was coming."

Danchak said she kept walking, but a little over half a mile later, she stopped, in shock.

"I saw this young man standing in a person's yard. I didn't really think anything of it. I came around this curve and he's doing the same thing. He has his pants pulled down," Danchak said.

She added that he followed her at first and then disappeared.

"I was shocked because I was like, 'OK, I just saw the one guy 10 minutes previously.' And I see another one. I'm like, 'How am I going to see two people doing that on the same trail about 10 minutes apart?' I don't know if they were together in some way," she said.

She contacted Houston police and is working to file a report.

"I just want it to be out there so that other women are aware of what's happening on our trail, because tons of people use that," she explained.

Eyewitness News reached out to Houston police to ask about extra patrols and what happens next in this investigation. We didn't hear back on the Labor Day holiday.

SEE ALSO: Houston mom seeks charges after driver flashes 2 young girls on highway

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.