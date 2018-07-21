U.S. & WORLD

Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know about them

A Ride the Ducks boat capsized during stormy weather in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. (Family photo via WRTV-TV)

BRANSON, Mo. --
Nine of the 17 people who died when a duck tour boat capsized and sank during stormy weather were members of the same family, according to local officials.

Two people from the family survived, a spokeswoman for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. The family was from Indianapolis, Thomas Griffith, suffragan bishop of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Faith Church in Indianapolis, told the Associated Press.

Tia Coleman told WXIN-TV in Indianapolis that she and a nephew were among 11 relatives on the boat. Coleman says she lost "all my children" but did not say how many.

Nine members of the Coleman family died when a duck boat capsized and sank on Table Rock Lake Thursday in Missouri. Two family members survived the tragedy.



Coleman said the captain of the boat told passengers, 'Don't worry about grabbing the life jackets - you won't need them.' By the time it was clear life jackets were needed, it was too late," she added.
In total, 17 people were killed and seven more injured when the tour boat carrying 29 passengers and two crew members capsized Thursday evening. Those who died in the accident range in age from 1 to 70 years old, according to the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

At least two children and two adults were hospitalized, with one patient reported in serious condition as of Friday morning. The boat's captain, survived, though the boat's driver, Bob Williams, died, authorities said.

Here are the names of the 17 victims of the Missouri duck boat accident:

  • William Asher, 69, from Missouri

  • Rosemarie Hamann, 68, from Missouri

  • Janice Bright, 63, from Missouri

  • William Bright, 65, from Missouri

  • Angela Coleman, 45, from Indiana

  • Arya Coleman, 1, from Indiana

  • Belinda Coleman, 69, from Indiana

  • Ervin Coleman, 76, from Indiana

  • Evan Coleman, 7, from Indiana

  • Glenn Coleman, 40, from Indiana

  • Horace Coleman, 70, from Indiana

  • Maxwell Coleman, 2, from Indiana

  • Reece Coleman, 9, from Indiana

  • Leslie Dennison, 64, from Illinois

  • Bob Williams, 73, from Missouri

  • Lance Smith, 15, from Arkansas

  • Steve Smith, 15, from Arkansas

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
U.S. & WORLD
Top Stories
