Suspected serial rapist wanted in connection with at least 3 attacks across Houston

Brandon Jay Carter, 28, is charged with felony aggravated sexual assault and credit/debit card abuse.
Police said during a press conference Tuesday that he's linked to at least three cases: two in Greenspoint and one in west Houston along Richmond and the Beltway.
"Nah, he ain't no rapist," said Carter's dad Michael, when ABC13 found him in his home. "I don't think so. I don't know what's on people's mind."
The elder Carter says he has not spoken to his son in two months, since kicking him out of the house for a disagreement.
"I'm angry a little bit, that's my son. If you had a child they were looking for, you'd be angry too, wouldn't you?"
Investigators believe Carter stalks his female victims and breaks into their apartment at night while they're asleep or he approaches them armed with a pistol as they're entering or leaving their home.
Police say that, after Carter threatens the women, he bounds them with zip ties and makes sure they can't see anything by blindfolding them and then, sexually assaults them.
"This is a bad guy," said HPD Special Victims Commander David Angelo. "Using a weapon to break into women's apartments, tie them up and sexually assault them, he's a bad guy."
Court records show Carter allegedly makes his victims shower before and after the assault. In one case where he forced a woman to have oral sex, he allegedly made her brush her teeth after. This was all an effort, police believe, to avoid leaving DNA evidence.
In the case in west Houston, detectives say Carter stalked his victim and forced her back into her apartment at gunpoint as she was leaving for work. Police say he then made her cover her head and even stole items from her apartment and used her debit card.
Here are the list of incidents that HPD has linked to Carter:
April, 2019: arrested for outstanding traffic tickets and trespassing at the 15,000 of Richmond.
June, 2019: suspected sexual assault at 13,000 North Borough.
Dec., 2019: suspected sexual assault at 300 Benmar.
Jan., 2020: suspected sexual assault at 9900 Richmond. Credit card abuse charges for using stolen debit cart on Greens Road.
Carter is known to have lived in the Greenspoint area and has been known to stay in motels with friends.
Authorities say the victims are Hispanic and black women who range in age from 20 to 42.
Anyone with information on where Carter may be or who believes they may have been one of his victims is urged to contact the HPD Special Victims Division Adult Sex Crimes Unit at 713-308-1180 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
