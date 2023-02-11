2 charged with capital murder in the death of man found shot in business parking lot in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been charged in the death of a man during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston, according to court documents.

Juan Pablo Valazquez, 26, and Damien Cordova, 20, have been charged after allegedly fatally shooting 30-year-old Brandon Bowman.

On Jan. 8, 2022, officers responded to a report of a deceased man in the 6300 block of Eppes Street at about 7:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Bowman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Court documents read that employees at the business located at the address above arrived and saw Bowman lying in the parking lot.

Further investigation revealed that a white Dodge Charger with a stripe on the side left the scene reportedly after the shooting.

Documents say that Valazquez and Cordova allegedly stole a car worth $90,000 from Bowman before the shooting occurred.

Valazquez was arrested on Sept. 1, 2022, and was the first to be charged five months after the shooting. Cordova was arrested on Feb. 10, 2023, a year after the shooting, and was also charged.