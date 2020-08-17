Teen suspect accused of shooting child in aggravated robbery

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a teen accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault.

On July 15 around 4 a.m., deputies say four Hispanic male suspects robbed one victim and shot another in the 2300 block of Birnam Woods Boulevard.

During the shooting, deputies say the suspects approached the victims, one of which was a child, in a black Chevrolet Impala.

HCSO says one suspect, known as "Brando," approached the victims and robbed them at gunpoint.

Brando then shot the child victim before fleeing the scene in the Impala, deputies say.

Brando is described as a Hispanic male, 15-18 years old, 5'2", 150-170 lbs.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
