Family of woman left brain dead after crash: 'We just want 1 more day'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since Monday, Mayra Ospina's family has not left her hospital bedside.Monday, the 23-year-old was one of four people struck by an accused drunk driver as they were trying to help another driver whose car had gone into a ditch in northwest Harris County.Ospina was taken in critical condition to Ben Taub Hospital, where she was declared brain dead Wednesday."She looks like she's asleep," said her grieving brother, Eric. "We just want her to wake up."Zachary Castro was initially charged with three counts of intoxication assault. Now, one of those charges has increased to intoxication manslaughter."It didn't surprise us that she was trying to help someone," said Eric. "But driving drunk is a mistake this guy made on purpose. He knew what he was doing and did it."In addition to the work underway by the district attorney's Vehicular Crimes Division, the family has also hired their own attorney.Carlos Mejias said he will be investigating where Castro bought the alcohol, whether it was from a car, store, or another person.The family is concerned life support may be removed soon."We just want one more day to say goodbye. We're talking to her and holding her hand," said her brother.