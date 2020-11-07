Man shot in face during SW Houston neighbor dispute

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is recovering after he was shot in the face during a dispute with a neighbor Saturday morning in southwest Houston.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 9000 block of S. Braeswood.

An upstairs neighbor got into some kind of argument with the man before gunfire erupted, according to Houston police.

It wasn't known what the two were arguing about.

The victim was on the patio when he was shot in the face, and the man accused of the shooting went back to his apartment and waited for officers to arrive, police said.

Police said there were children in both the upstairs and downstairs apartments, but no one else was hurt.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive, according to HPD.

EMBED More News Videos

A Houston police investigator explains what happened when gunfire erupted at an apartment on S. Braeswood overnight.



Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Beaumont man believed to be in danger
Judge upholds El Paso business restrictions amid virus surge
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Trump, GOP test out rallying cry: Count the 'legal' votes
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, Nov. 7
WH chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19
2020 election results: Biden calls for unity, calm amid vote count
Show More
The wait for a presidential outcome is not new, professor says
Richmond dad discharged after 159 hospital days of COVID-19
Houston City Council member questions CARES Act spending
Radio DJ among good Samaritans who helped mom hit by SUV
Relive the thrill of Astroworld's Texas Cyclone roller coaster
More TOP STORIES News