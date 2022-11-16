Family of boy diagnosed with autism who died after hit-and-run struggle with unanswered questions

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- The parents of a boy diagnosed with autism who was killed during a hit-and-run in Katy said their grief is compounded by the fact that no one has been held accountable for his death.

Someone hit their child on Labor Day and didn't stick around to help him. Micah Smith turned 13 years old in the hospital. He died five days later despite initial reports from the Harris County Sheriff's Office that said it appeared he'd survive.

"The trauma he received to his brain during that time, it was always critical," his father, Derek Smith, said.

Smith said they didn't get much good news between Sept. 5, when Micah was hit by a car near Cy Lakes High School, and Oct. 29, when he died. He said they usually keep a close eye on Micah, but somehow, he got about two miles away from home before they realized he was missing.

"We got up, searched the neighborhood, and then immediately called police. A few minutes later, they called back and said there was an accident that occurred while we were out looking for him. That's when I just went berserk," Smith said.

That day, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Micah was stable, and it appeared he would survive. However, it turns out that was just the beginning of a period Micah's mother described as "excruciating."

"It's the fact that they didn't stop to render aid, and they've not come forward. That bothers me the most. He deserves justice. He mattered a great deal. He brought a lot of love and life and laughter to us, and so we suffered a great loss," Lakesha Lanier said.

Smith added, "He was a spark of energy. Very inquisitive. Very smart. Very witty. He could do things you didn't think he was capable of doing."

A child diagnosed with autism was alone in the dark and far from home. His family is now left without answers about his final moments, and investigators haven't released any information about who may have killed him. However, there is one thing Lanier said they're sure of.

"In some ways, autism has children, or the people who suffer from it, locked somewhere inside of themselves. I feel like he is finally free," Lanier said.

That assurance has helped them heal as they rely on someone to come forward with the answers they deserve.

If you have helpful information, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

