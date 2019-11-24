5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony in April is now walking 'perfectly,' family friend says

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

Noah Hanneman posted on a GoFundMe page that the boy, named Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is "now walking PERFECTLY with even legs."

The post says Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur and has had "many physical therapies" to work on his walking.

The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.

Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild injuredmallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving family still demanding accountability from UT, alumni group
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
Husband shot and killed in Kingwood home invasion
2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party
Man in critical condition after being shot by family member
Flooding, sure. But now Houston has to worry about wildfire?
Show More
Judge grants pre-trial release for Liberty Co. District Attorney
Memorial unveiled for victims of Texas Walmart mass shooting
28-year-old K-pop star found dead in home
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News