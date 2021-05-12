water search

Crews expand search area for 8-year-old swept by rip current in Galveston

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for 8-year-old swept up by rip current

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews from multiple agencies will resume a search on Thursday for an 8-year-old boy swept up by a rip current in Galveston.

Members of Galveston Beach Patrol, Galveston police and Galveston fire departments are among the agencies trying to find the unidentified child who went missing Tuesday night near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard.

Since the initial response to the emergency, crews expanded the search from 29th to 103rd along the seawall.

Peter Davis, Galveston Beach Patrol's chief, said it is using handheld sonar equipment new to the department to search for the boy.

Just shortly before the boy went missing, the beach patrol activated a red flag, signaling potential for high surf or strong currents. Davis added they were operating under limited staffing during the week.

Additionally, Galveston County's Community Emergency Response Team has been activated.

While there is a large search presence, beach patrol stated they don't expect the child to resurface until Thursday or Friday due to the water temperature.

According to Davis, the boy and his family were visiting from St. Louis. He added the family has routinely visited the island in recent years.

The boy was last seen wearing black shorts.

SEE ALSO: Rip currents: Safety tips and what to know

What you should do if you get caught in a rip current

With summer fast approaching, more people may be hitting the water.

If you plan to go to the beach, you should be aware of rip currents and what to do if you get caught in one.
Rip currents are a narrow channel of water that flows away from the beach and can quickly carry you out to sea. They're often underestimated and potentially deadly since they are subtle, but powerful.

Instead of trying to swim back against the current, you need to first escape it.

Swim parallel to the beach to break the rip current, then swim back in to shore.



The National Weather Service advises that you check its forecast for local beach conditions before you leave for the beach. When you get there, ask lifeguards about rip currents and other hazards.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestondrowningswimmingmissing boyrip currentwater search
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER SEARCH
Body found in Hitchcock after fisherman gets caught in current
2 bodies found during search for missing boaters
2 missing, 3 rescued after boat sinks near Galveston Causeway
Body recovered of 8-year-old swept by rip current in Galveston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News