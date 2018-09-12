Boy survives being impaled in face by meat skewer after falling from tree house

A boy survived being impaled in the face by a meat skewer.

KANSAS CITY, Kansas --
A 10-year-old Kansas City boy is alive after falling out of a tree house and landing face first on a metal skewer.

Xavier's father, Shannon Miller, says the boy was climbing the tree house with his friends on Saturday afternoon when a group of Yellowjackets began attacking them.

Xavier fell four feet off the ladder and head first onto a meat skewer.

"He was more upset about the Yellowjackets than he was about the metal piece sticking out of his face," Miller told WDAF.

The skewer was about a foot long. It nearly went all the way through to the back of Xavier's head.

"It missed his brain, it missed his brain stem, it missed the nerves, everything that's valuable in your head, it missed everything," Miller said.

Xavier had surgery on Sunday. It took hours, but it was a success.

Shannon says the ordeal tested his family's faith, but they never doubted God's plan.

"Only God could have directed things to happen in a way that would save him like this. That was a miracle," Miller explained.

Xavier is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

His family says he's already back to normal.
