10-year-old boy shot by babysitter who was taking pictures with gun, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units are at 18200 blk of Chisholm Trail. Very preliminary report indicates a 10-yr-old has been shot. Child has been transported by ambulance, unk. condition. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. I’ll be en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BgfhmllHeF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

Update: initial reports indicate that an adult family member (possibly 19 yrs) was in the apt with the child. The female was handing a pistol and “accidentally” shot the child. The child is in critical condition. #HouNews https://t.co/ik5tSVsNsY — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old child was shot by a babysitter who was playing with a gun, according to the sheriff's departmentIt happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.Gonzalez said a 19-year old relative was babysitting the child and found the gun which she thought was unloaded. The sheriff said the woman started posing with the gun and began taking pictures. That's when the gun went off, striking the 10-year old boy in the stomach.He said the teen was handling a pistol and "accidentally" shot the child.The incident remains under investigation.