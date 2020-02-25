10-year-old boy shot by babysitter who was taking pictures with gun, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old child was shot by a babysitter who was playing with a gun, according to the sheriff's department

It happened in the 18200 block of Chisholm Trail near Rankin Road Tuesday evening.



Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.

Gonzalez said a 19-year old relative was babysitting the child and found the gun which she thought was unloaded. The sheriff said the woman started posing with the gun and began taking pictures. That's when the gun went off, striking the 10-year old boy in the stomach.

He said the teen was handling a pistol and "accidentally" shot the child.



The incident remains under investigation.
