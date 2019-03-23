Boy shoots 15-year-old girl in chest while playing with gun in Katy

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy teen is in stable condition after she was shot in the chest by another teen.The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Hockley Road.The Harris County deputies say a 16-year-old boy was showing a gun to his 15-year-old cousin when the gun went off and hit the teen in her upper chest area.The 15-year-old was transported to the hospital, and is expected to survive.There's no word on whether the 16-year-old teen, who was playing with the gun, will be charged.