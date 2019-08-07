Boy Scouts of America facing new lawsuit after hundreds of former scouts claim sexual abuse

By ABC7.com staff
The Boy Scouts of America are facing a new lawsuit Tuesday.

The suit involves hundreds of former scouts who have come forward recently with new accounts of sexual abuse, USA Today is reporting.

The allegations span nearly eight decades. The suit claims attorneys have identified 350 abusers who do not appear in the Boy Scouts' own disciplinary files.

Among the accused are police officers, doctors, members of the military, teachers and a mayor, USA Today says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexboy scouts of americaabusesex abuse against childrenlawsuitsex abuseu.s. & worldboy scoutslegal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Dozens take over intersection with car stunts and fireworks
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Show More
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
More TOP STORIES News