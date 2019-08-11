Boy Scout trailer worth $5,000 stolen before camping trip later this month

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- While a Boy Scout troop in Spring was performing the community service for which scouting is known, a thief stole their equipment trailer. It happened Saturday morning.Troop 1565 was removing torn and faded flags from parks in Spring. When they returned to the church parking lot where the locked trailer was parked, they found a cut lock and cables."The sad thing is that this is the second time this has happened to us," said Carla Bennett, who is the charter organization representative for the troop. "The first time the trailer had all of our supplies and we lost a lot of our history. This one had only a few things."The loss is still a big hit. The trailer is valued at $5000, and had custom shelving inside to hold scout gear. It was going to be used on a camping trip this month.Clearly marked with the Boy Scout emblem, the thief knew who it belonged to."You're taking a great program and minimizing it for youth trying to grow up to be productive adults, and that's sad they would do that," she said.The scouts themselves are trying to process the loss."We were out there doing good,"said Holden Rachwitz.The scouts will still have their camping trip, but parents will have to haul the equipment in their car.Meanwhile, a police report has been filed."I think if anybody drives by and sees the fleur de lis and the word scouts on the front, they will know it was this trailer," said assistant Scoutmaster Jason Rachwitz.RELATED: