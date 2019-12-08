Boy Scout honored for work at historic cemetery

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grateful community honored Boy Scout Connor Roberts for his work in restoring a historic black cemetery in Houston.

Several of the headstones and grave markers were damaged or missing in the College Memorial Park cemetery on West Dallas Street.

For his Eagle Scout project, Roberts decided to raise money and repair the damage. Roberts estimated more than 4,400 people are buried there.

We first reported Roberts' efforts in September. Since then, he's been hard at work.

On Saturday, the community celebrated his efforts as they installed new headstones.

Roberts earned more than $3,000 on his GoFundMe account, which detailed his work and why it was historically important.

SEE ALSO: 95 bodies found at historic slave cemetery in Fort Bend closer to getting proper memorial

Follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonboy scouts of americahistorycemeteryvolunteerismboy scouts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials say suspect confessed to fatally shooting Houston Sgt.
TIMELINE: What we know in death of Sgt. Brewster
Fallen HPD officer remembered as 'the best of the best'
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
Slain Arkansas officer was son of retired HPD officer
How you can help Sgt. Brewster's family
Nice afternoon, big temp drop Tuesday
Show More
Remember when: 2017 snow across Houston
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez are officially married!
"Awesome Book Sort" gives the gift of reading
Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after medical episode
Customer shoots at armed robber in Friendswood Walgreens
More TOP STORIES News