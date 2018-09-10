U.S. & WORLD

Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus in New Hampshire

EMBED </>More Videos

Car narrowly misses child trying to board school bus

Video shows the moment a young boy was nearly hit by a car while crossing the street in New Hampshire.

The two boys were waiting in their driveway with their mother, about to board their stopped school bus in Gilford when a car sped by, despite the bus driver having the stop sign out.

The 7-year-old jumped back and was not hurt. The driver never stopped.

Police say they are trying to learn more about the driver of the car.

They also stress that drivers need to follow the law and stop for school buses.

The child's family released the video
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool buscaught on camerasafetyNew Hampshire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Man carrying assault rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
Increased chance for tropical depression or storm in Gulf
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Increased chance for tropical depression or storm in Gulf
Man carrying assault rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
Synagogue damaged by Harvey left in dark after lightning strike
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Show More
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Houston Texans fall to Patriots 27-20 to open season
More News