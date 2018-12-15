BALCH SPRINGS, Texas --A dramatic video shows police officers catching a 10-year-old boy as he jumps from a second story window during a fire.
According to WFAA, it happened on Monday when an apartment building went up in flames.
Three officers responded and cleared an eight-unit building, but people were trapped on the second floor of one of the units.
One officer broke a window by throwing his baton. Then, in heroic fashion, all three officers caught the boy as he jumped.
No injuries were reported.