Dramatic Rescue: Officers catch boy jumping from 2nd story window

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas --
A dramatic video shows police officers catching a 10-year-old boy as he jumps from a second story window during a fire.

According to WFAA, it happened on Monday when an apartment building went up in flames.

Three officers responded and cleared an eight-unit building, but people were trapped on the second floor of one of the units.

One officer broke a window by throwing his baton. Then, in heroic fashion, all three officers caught the boy as he jumped.

No injuries were reported.
