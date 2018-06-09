CHILD SHOT

10-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in the head at a birthday party

EMBED </>More Videos

10-year-old boy shot at Newport News birthday party, critically injured (KTRK)

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia --
A 10-year-old boy has been critically injured after a shooting in Newport News, Virginia, on Wednesday night, WTKR-TV reports.

It happened as children were playing outside at a birthday party around 8 p.m., police say. The victim is the second child shot in the city in under a week.

"All the kids had already ate cake and ice cream, came outside and played for the last little bit before they had to get ready to go to bed for school and stuff," Diana Dok, a neighborhood resident, said.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the young boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors described how the scene played out.

Dok said she heard 20 shots.

"There were two guns this time. I saw a revolver another lady saw a semi-automatic with an extended clip on it," she said.

Police are saying the 10-year-old was not the intended target.

A 42-year-old man was also shot in the leg at the party. He was later released from a local hospital.

Police say they are being proactive with patrols now at a maximum, but need the community's help as well.

"Somebody's got to say something. Because somebody knows something. How these guns get into the hands," Chief Mike Grinstead of the Newport News Police Department said. "They take pictures with them. We've got to act on that beforehand."

Investigators are looking into several leads and are asking for the public's help as they investigate the case.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotVirginia
CHILD SHOT
12-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting in SW Houston
NYPD: Man kills wife, ex-wife, son, self over custody dispute
Suspect still on the run 2 months after child was shot
Grandpa arrested after boy, 4, shoots and kills baby cousin
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
More child shot
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News