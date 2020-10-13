Ambulance carrying 20-month-old boy found nearly drowned in hot tub crashes on route to hospital

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A little boy is currently in critical condition after he was found nearly drowned in a hot tub and involved in a crash while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance.A local pool company employee alerted the Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office when he found the 20-month-old child floating face down in a hot tub at a home in the 28000 block of Beth Marie Drive in Magnolia.A Montgomery Co. Pct. 5 constable deputy arrived first and performed live-saving measures on the boy until medical personnel showed up.While transporting the boy to the hospital, the ambulance carrying him became involved in a crash with another vehicle. The boy was moved into a different ambulance to continue to the hospital.The child is currently in critical condition at the hospital, according to officials.Investigators have not yet released details on the circumstances surrounding the ambulance crash and the boy being found in the hot tub.