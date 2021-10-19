fall

4-year-old boy survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

The boy and his parents were hiking on Friday when the boy slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing.
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

CAMPTON, Ky. -- A 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries, officials said.

The boy and his parents were hiking near Princess Arch on Friday when he slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing about 70 feet below, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team told news outlets. The father scrambled after the boy and called for help.

When Wolfe County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

"Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He's kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt," said Drew Stevens, spokesperson for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and checked out fine, Stevens said.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre (17,000 hectare) geological area southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of hikers, rock climbers, kayakers and campers each year.

READ ALSO | Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy at playground
EMBED More News Videos

Newly-released video shows the moments after a quick-acting mother jumped into a manhole to save her 1-year-old son.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckychildrenfallnationalhikingchildren injuriesu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FALL
Houston's Top Pumpkin Patches
Haunted hot spots: A look at Galveston's spookiest places
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Krispy Kreme celebrates fall early with special flavors
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News