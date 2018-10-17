Boy dies of electrocution after climbing over fence to get football

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy eletrocuted by fence while playing football

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Parents in Georgia want to know how their 12- year- old son was electrocuted while playing football.

Melquan Robinson was playing football at a baseball field in Augusta. Someone tossed the ball a little too far and he ran to get it. He was electrocuted as he climbed over the fence.

A live wire was reportedly touching the fence and caused the electrocution.

"This young man was where he needed to be," said Don Clark, a family friend. "He was doing what he loved. He was doing what was tied to his passion, which was playing football."

His two friends were also shocked as they tried pulling the seventh grader off the fence. They were rushed to a hospital and will be OK.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathelectric shocku.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
AP: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $868 million
At least 1 dead and another missing amid flooding in Llano County
Recreational marijuana now legal in Canada
YouTube goes offline for more than 90 minutes
ASTROS IN :60: Morton 'eager' to help after bullpen blunders
How burger lovers can get 100 days of food for $100
Show More
Boy rejects apology after being accused of grabbing woman
Crosby ISD parents concerned after layoffs of 33 workers
Cruz-O'Rourke debate gets heated in chilly San Antonio
Some of the Astros' youngest fans making big Game 4 predictions
3 simple tricks to make your cell phone battery last longer
More News