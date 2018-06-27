Deputies are looking into a couple's claim that they were beaten and robbed by three suspects, including a boy who may have been between 10 and 12 years old.Harris County Precinct 5 responded to the incident around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of Alvarado Drive.Authorities say the couple was approached by three males walking down the street.The suspects reportedly asked the man and his wife, separately, if they could make change for a $5 bill.Deputies say the suspects then jumped the husband and struck the wife in the face while she was sitting in the car.Investigators described the 10-to-12-year-old suspect as a black male, wearing a red shirt and black shorts.The second suspect is described as a 16-year-old black male, wearing a black shirt and black shorts.The third suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 25 to 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.