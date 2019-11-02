3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself: Sheriff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old boy has died after he accidentally shot himself inside a home in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.



The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at 6414 Skyview Dr., near Highway 290 and Beltway 8.

The 3-year-old, who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. According to a tweet sent by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were two adults and several of the child's siblings inside the home at the time of the incident.

Gonzalez said preliminary reports show the child somehow got a hold of the gun that was left loaded.



The investigation remains ongoing.

