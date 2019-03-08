14-year-old stabbed in head outside of school dies at hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old student from Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston died in the hospital Friday after he was stabbed in the head during dismissal two days before.

The attack happened across the street from school near a convenience store.

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student.

"The argument, we're told, involved food," said HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova.

Police say they spoke with the suspect's family, but did not disclose how much information they provided.

The victim was described as still acting as if he was in a fight when he was loaded onto an ambulance by paramedics. Within hours, his condition was listed as critical at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related, according to the police chief.

"We've found no gang-related nexus on this particular incident and so far we've found nothing that's gang-related," he said.

Until the suspect is found, extra law enforcement was assigned to the campus. Counselors were provided to students needing to talk about the impact of a classmate's violent attack.

A Crime Stoppers reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information can be provided anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
houstonhisdteenstabbinginvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Robbery suspect wanted for shooting woman in the face
Man arrested in connection with Lamar High School student death
High school dances include breathalyzer in one district
Man walking dog discovers woman's body in SE Houston
Man found dead after allegedly shooting son and wife
Mayor ready to lay off up to 375 firefighters to fund raises
Show More
Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Congressmen debate Nickelback on House floor
Duck reportedly survives after being sucked into whirlpool
Smoke pours from parking garage on TSU campus
Justin Verlander named Astros' opening day starter vs. Rays
More TOP STORIES News