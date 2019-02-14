A child protective case involving 10-year-old Ma'lik Bates resulted in a mistrial on Jan. 30, according to court documents.However, when he and his mother saw that he was "missing" while watching ABC 13 Eyewitness News at 4 p.m., his mom panicked and sent a text message to her lawyer Julie Ketterman."It surprises me that CPS would put that on the television because it shows them to be negligent if a 10-year-old is missing for eight or nine months. I think they are kind of late in broadcasting it," said Ketterman.She said last summer, while Ma'lik was in CPS custody, he got off the school bus and went straight to his mother's home.He has been in her care the entire time, she said, all the while his case continued to be heard."Everybody knew where he was. For some reason, CPS did not take the appropriate steps," said Ketterman. "They want a reason to pick this child back up again."In a statement, CPS said:Ketterman said, unfortunately, the damage is done and is now looking ahead to help clear this up."I'm gonna request sanctions," she said. "They can't get away with this."