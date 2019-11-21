Boy, 10, dies after being shot in stands at HS football game

Micah, nickname "Dew," was shot at the game on Friday night. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound.
The man who police say was the intended target of the shooting was also hit and seriously wounded.
Micah's mom, Angela Tennant, posted on social media over the weekend: "We're not using the word hope when it comes to Dew...I've got Big Faith."
The game was suspended during the third quarter following the shooting but resumed Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
#BREAKING. The #Eagles tell me that the game between Pleasantville and Camden that was postponed because of that shooting will be resumed Wednesday at 4p at Lincoln Financial Field! 👏🏻@6abc— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) November 18, 2019
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke of the incident during a press conference just hours before the game.
"Very tough situation. It's a tragedy in itself. It's really unfortunate that happened in a public setting, the way it did at a football game. It's Friday night lights, it's something kids just dream about playing in. It's something I'll cherish for the rest of my life, playing Friday night lights. When a tragedy like that happens, it's no fun. You hate to see it. You pray for the families and everyone involved. But it's really cool to see the organization step out and reach out to try and make a difference. It might not undo what happened, but just try and bring some joy and get all those families to keep moving forward," Wentz said.
Six men now face charges in connection to the shooting, including the 27-year-old victim.
Action News has learned the men facing charges for the shooting - including Alvin Wyatt, whose charges have been upgraded to murder in connection with Micah's death - will likely have detention hearings Thursday.
There was a moment of silence in Micah's honor at the beginning of the resumed game.
"We are proud to stand united with the Camden and Pleasantville communities to demonstrate that acts of violence won't win," said Philadelphia Eagles President Don Smolenski. "The game of football is a unifier, and on behalf of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles are honored to unite all of us today."