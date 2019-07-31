Michigan boy, 10, charged with assault after classmate hit in face with ball during schoolyard game

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A 10-year-old suburban Detroit boy has been charged with aggravated assault after hitting a 9-year-old classmate in the face with a rubber ball similar to a dodge ball.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says students at a Canton Township school were playing "tips" on April 29. Tips is a game played with a rubber ball, in which the ball is tossed into the air and players jump up to catch it and throw it up into the air before they come back to the ground.
Prosecutors say the game ended and the older boy threw the ball "with force," at another boy's face. The ball hit the boy square in the face, causing a concussion and abrasions.
The injured boy's mother says he has a rare medical condition making head injuries particularly dangerous. According to an ABC affiliate in the area, mother also said her child had been hit by this same boy in previous games.
"My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said 'mom it's OK, we're still going to be friends'."
The older boy's mother said she was unaware of previous incidents between her son and the victim. In a written statement, she said the only thing her son is guilty of "is being a black boy."
The injured boy was Caucasian.
The prosecutor's spokeswoman, Maria Miller, says the charges are not based on race, but instead based on the fact that the ball was intentionally thrown at the victim after the game being played had finished.
A Thursday appearance in Juvenile Court is scheduled.
