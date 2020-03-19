health

Kingwood boxing gym takes classes online

Many small businesses have chosen to close up due to COVID-19 concerns. But one martial arts facility in Kingwood is offering virtual classes to help those who can really benefit from getting up and moving.

Rock Steady Boxing offers workouts that help people manage symptoms of Parkinson's disease, a degenerative movement disorder. Although Rock Steady's gym may be closed, that won't stop two of its longtime teachers from reaching out to their clients. Renee and Jeff Battenberg are now teaching virtual classes.

"We have a motto, and that is, we train champions in all areas of life," said lead instructor Jeff Battenberg. "So, in order to be a champion, you have to overcome obstacles. This is just an obstacle, so we need to go through it, around it, under it, or over it."

Boxing can help people with Parkinson's improve their quality of life.

"I can definitely feel the difference," said one gym-goer. "And my neurologist backs that up."

The goal now is to keep all of Rock Steady Boxing's clients moving, even if they are stuck at home. Rock Steady Boxing says it will continue to offer online workouts for as long as it needs to.

For more information, visit Rock Steady Boxing's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthfitnessparkinson's diseaseexerciseworkoutcommunity strongboxingbe localish houstonbe localish
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
'Totally terrifying:' Man describes month-long battle with coronavirus
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to support local restaurants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News