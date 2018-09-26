Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested on several charges for allegedly raping woman in March

EMBED </>More Videos

A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant has been arrested and accused of rape in the city of Oxnard. (AP Photo/Julia Weeks)

By and ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, California --
A popular boxer and former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant was booked on rape charges after turning himself in to authorities in Ventura County on Tuesday.

Oxnard police said 31-year-old Victor Manuel Ortiz turned himself in at the Ventura County Sheriff Department's East Valley Station at 3 p.m. in connection with a months-long sexual assault investigation. Police said a woman told them on March 19 that she was sexually assaulted by Ortiz inside a home in the city of Oxnard.


After several months of investigation by the Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit, the case was presented to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Ortiz was then issued.

The boxer, known as "Vicious," was booked on charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and forcible digital penetration, according to a press release from the Oxnard Police Department. Ortiz has since been released on $100,000 bail.


The boxer's arrest comes just days ahead of a nationally-televised fight planned at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.



Ortiz was also a contestant on season 16 of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2013.

It's not Ortiz's first run-in with the law. Back in 2016, he was arrested for driving under the influence. In 2015, he was arrested for allegedly attacking a man at a concert at the Rose Bowl.

Eyewitness News reached out to Ortiz's representatives and event organizers but has not heard back.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultarrestboxingcelebritysportsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston teen accused of killing both his parents to speak out
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
Body of UH student found a year after his disappearance
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Carjacking victim dies after going to family's home for help
BACK TO BACK: Astros clinch 2nd straight AL West title
ALDS SCHEDULE: Astros' battle begins against Indians
You can now use a scary clown to send doughnuts to your friends
Show More
Bill Cosby spent first night alone in prison
San Antonio to raise age to buy tobacco products to 21
Remnants of Kirk could redevelop
Burglary reported at home connected to Rihanna
Cops: Woman let mom decompose 'to see stages of death'
More News