Major accident on I-10 EB after SH-6. All Mainlanes blocked. Use the feeder or Memorial Dr as your alternate route. Managed lanes are open. @abc13houston #ABC13 #kattraffic https://t.co/fhcEunRK9S pic.twitter.com/oudEPioB91 — Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) February 28, 2019

A crash involving a highway construction barrier vehicle and a box truck has shut down IH-10 inbound lanes at SH-6.The crash happened just after 3 a.m.Police said the box truck that was carrying non-hazardous material, crashed into the construction vehicle that was stopped on the highway.Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Eyewitness News Traffic Anchor Katherine Whaley says to use the feeder or Memorial Drive for your alternate route.