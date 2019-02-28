Driver of box truck crashes into construction vehicle on IH-10 at Dairy Ashford

IH-10 inbound at Dairy Ashford closed due to big rig crash involving box truck carrying hazardous material.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crash involving a highway construction barrier vehicle and a box truck has shut down IH-10 inbound lanes at SH-6.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m.

Police said the box truck that was carrying non-hazardous material, crashed into the construction vehicle that was stopped on the highway.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Eyewitness News Traffic Anchor Katherine Whaley says to use the feeder or Memorial Drive for your alternate route.
