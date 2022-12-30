Bourbon lovers form line outside Spec's in Midtown for special release of marked down bottles

Why not ring in the new year with a nice glass of bourbon? You can get what Spec's is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price in its special bourbon release.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In anticipation for a bourbon bargain, some people waited outside a Spec's store in Midtown Houston for two days.

A long line formed outside 2410 Smith St. for Spec's special bourbon release happening at 10 a.m. Friday.

So whether you're looking to celebrate the new year with a nice glass of bourbon or saving it for another special occasion, this is your chance to purchase what the store is calling "allocated" bottles at a retail price.

