Police responding to active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, supermarket

Helicopter video from KGMH-TV shows a heavy police response to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.A law enforcement source told ABC News that a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a report of someone shot in the parking area. The suspect was armed with a long gun, sources told ABC News.Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.