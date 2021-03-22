u.s. & world

Police responding to active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a report of someone shot in the parking area. The suspect was armed with a long gun, sources told ABC News.
EMBED More News Videos

Helicopter video from KGMH-TV shows a heavy police response to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.



Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

TV footage showed officers helping two people to safety.

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradogun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
AstraZeneca prepared for rollout if FDA-approved, doctor says
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area
13 civil lawsuits now filed against Texans QB
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
AstraZeneca prepared for rollout if FDA-approved, doctor says
Meat market beloved for Cajun fare announces closing date
Monday brings gusty winds, more clouds and some rain
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
Show More
Sketch released after attempted kidnapping near Memorial Park
Tomball remembers city manager killed in single-vehicle crash
Fire destroys church in Brazoria County
Investigators look at unattended stoves in 3 separate fires
Woman recounts moments before SH-288 road rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News