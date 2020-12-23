Shopping

Company selling 'authentic' bottled air from United Kingdom for $33

Many residents of the United Kingdom are stuck far away from home right now because of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

For those feeling a little homesick, one company is selling bottled air.

Relocation website My Baggage is selling what it calls "authentic" air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A 500ml bottle costs 25, which equates to about $33.

My Baggage says it was inspired to sell bottles of air after research found sense of smell is linked to memories.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingbizarretravelgiftsgift ideas
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of kidnapping victim slain by FBI agent seeks justice
2 killed in wrong-way crash on SH-288
11 children, mom escape NW Houston house fire
Scattered storms today then cold for Christmas Day
Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide
Bar employee assaulted by man who refused to wear face mask
Houston-area leaders to hold afternoon briefing amid shutdown fears
Show More
Houston businesses fear another COVID-19 shutdown
Dominion worker sues Trump campaign over election claims
EquuSearch calls off search for missing 21-year-old student
Santa Claus tells ABC13 what it's like having his job
Rockets host season opener tonight with Harden's future uncertain
More TOP STORIES News