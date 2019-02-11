Jussie Smollett attack: Bottle with bleach odor found near attack location; 'Empire' actor submits phone records

A New York Post reporter said they found an empty hot sauce bottle which was partially filled with a liquid that smelled like bleach near the location where "Empire" actor Jussie S

CHICAGO, Illinois --
An empty bottle that smells like bleach was found near the location where "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked by two men in late January, Chicago police said Monday.

The bottle, which was found by New York Post reporters who retraced Smollett's path through Streeterville the night of the attack, was sent to a lab for analysis.

RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett was hesitant to report attack, Chicago police incident report says

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett submitted "limited and redacted" phone records to Chicago police from the night of his attack.



Smollett, 36, had told police that the attackers had poured an unknown, bleach-smelling liquid on him and put a noose around neck after yelling racist and homophobic slurs as he walked to Subway at about 2 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 300-block of East North Water Street.

The hot sauce bottle was partially filled with a clear liquid that smelled like bleach, according to a New York Post story confirmed by Chicago police. The Post claimed they found it near the foot of a stairwell to the Loews.

However, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said: "It's unclear if that is related to the incident as it was not discovered during any of the earlier canvasses but we took it for analysis. The FBI is providing CPD with technical assistance on this case at our request. I'm not sure if the bottle went to their lab or one of ours."

The man who called 911 the night actor Jussie Smollett said he was attacked in Streeterville is speaking out.



Monday afternoon, Smollett also submitted "limited and redacted phone records" from within an hour of the alleged incident, Chicago police confirmed. However, police may seek more phone records.

"We are very appreciative of the victims cooperation however the records provided do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation as they were limited and heavily redacted. Detectives may be following up with him to request additional data to corroborate the investigative timeline," Guglielmi said.

No one was in custody Monday.

RELATED: 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett attacked in Chicago in possible hate crime, police say

Prior to the attack on Jan. 22, Smollett had received a letter threat sent to the FOX studio in Chicago which had threatening language and was laced with powdery substance, likely Tylenol. The FBI is investigating that threat.

In "Empire," Smollett plays Jamal Lyon, who is gay. In real life, Smollett has also come out as gay. He has been on the FOX show since 2015.

Police previously released surveillance photos of two possible persons of interest.

RELATED: Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack, police say

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should call Area Central at 312-747-8382. Tips can be submitted anonymously at www.cpdtip.com.
