boston marathon

2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall

BOSTON -- Next year's Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

The Boston Athletic Association said Wednesday that it won't hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say it will be put off "at least until the fall of 2021."

This year's marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright. It was to be the 124th edition of the world's oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.

The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible. Organizers say they are hoping to announce a date for an in-person race before the end of this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboston marathonrunningcoronavirusu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOSTON MARATHON
Cancer survivor running Houston Marathon for 17th time
Woman finishes marathon 8 months pregnant
Marine who crawled across finish line gets surprise on 'GMA'
Marine crawls across finish line in honor of fallen comrades
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
18-year-old Houston road rage shooting victim has died
Texans player's positive test forces team facility closure
Zeta intensifies to Cat. 2 hurricane just south of Louisiana
MLK Day recognized in West U after moms push for change
Turner tests positive for COVID during game, returns for World Series photo
Teen who filmed George Floyd video to receive courage award
Amazon adds 100,000 Houston jobs during the holidays
Show More
Outlaw country music firebrand Billy Joe Shaver dies
Temps stay chilly in the 40s & 50s as rain makes for slick roads
Ft. Bend Co. approves moving controversial 'Jaybird' statue
Man shot in the face while sleeping in north Houston
Trump supporters get stuck for hours after rally in Omaha
More TOP STORIES News