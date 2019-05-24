Border Patrol agent raped 3 women over 7 years: Police

TUCSON, Arizona (KTRK) -- A Border Patrol agent has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault that took place over the past seven years.

A woman told Arizona police that Steven Charles Holmes sexually assaulted her after the two met through a dating app. Holmes identified himself as a Border Patrol agent for the U.S. government's Customs and Border Protection.

After checking into Holmes' past, the Tucson Police Department said, "The investigation uncovered multiple victims with similar reports occurring from Jan. 2012 to Jan. 2019."

The 33-year-old Holmes was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Pima County Jail.

The suspect has worked for the Border Patrol for seven years, according to the agency.

He has been placed on administrative duties pending the results of the case, a spokesperson for CBP told Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN.

"We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel," CBP said in a statement.

Holmes is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

The Tucson Police Department said it is still investigating whether there could be other cases, and urged anyone with information to call authorities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonarapearrestassaultborder patrolu.s. & worldborder crisis
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News