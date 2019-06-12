'Booster bags' used to steal $1,200 in clothes from Katy Mills: Police

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Katy police arrested and charged two women with theft at the Katy Mills Mall.

Police say 33-year-old Teniqua Baines was charged with theft with two more prior convictions, a felony, and possession of marijuana. Visha Reed, 35, was charged with theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Police say the arrests are results of a joint operation between the Katy Police Department and Katy Mills Mall Security. The operation was set in place to catch habitual shoplifters targeting the outlet mall.

During their investigation, officers watched Baines and Reed enter several retail stores with empty "booster bags." Officers say they watched the women place merchandise into their booster bags and leave the store without purchasing the items.

Baines and Reed were arrested in the parking lot shortly after entering their vehicle, and police recovered $1,292.34 in merchandise. They also recovered the booster bags, pliers used to cut off sensors, material used to make the booster bags and illegal drugs.

Both women have extensive criminal histories.
