A man is in the hospital with severe burns after an explosion at a mobile home in Montgomery County.Firefighters and the bomb squad were called out to the house in the 31100 block of Timberloch Trail around 11 p.m. Tuesday.When they arrived, they found a man with severe injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital.The sheriff's office says its bomb squad stayed on scene overnight to make sure there was no threat of more explosions.We're waiting to learn more about what caused the explosion and the victim's condition.