Bomb-making chemicals found in Montgomery County home of 71-year-old

An investigation is underway after Montgomery County officials said concerning chemicals were found inside the residence of a 71-year-old man.

On Friday, the Montgomery County Fire Marshal bomb squad confirmed that they were investigating a home on Bellingrath Park Drive in the River Plantation Subdivision.

Investigators say the suspect was arrested following a SWAT standoff several weeks ago. Officials say gas was used to remove him from the home at the time.

Authorities say a clean-up crew was working Friday night when a worker found the chemicals.

According to authorities, the scene has been secured and there is no danger to the public.
