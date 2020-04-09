Society

Boil water notice issued after water main break in NW Harris County

A boil water notice has been issued after a water main line break in northwest Harris County.

According to the release, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Harris County MUD 434 to notify its customers of the notice.

Residents in the Stone Creek Ranch Community along Highway 290 and Becker Road are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption such as washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking and cooking. The release states one should boil the water for two minutes.

People can purchase water bottles or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking or consumption purposes.

The notice is expected to last until Friday, as the company waits for the water test results, according to Inframark's Facebook post.

Anyone with questions can contact the Harris County MUD 434 water system at their 24-hour customer service line 281-398-8211.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharris countyboil water advisorydrinking water
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News