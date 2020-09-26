'Do not use water' notice changed to boil water notice for Lake Jackson residents

The amoeba, known as naegleria fowleri, prompted the advisory Friday, which initially impacted customers of the Brazosport Water Authority. TCEQ later said that Brazosport's water was safe.
The advisory continued for Lake Jackson residents and means they should not use water for anything but flushing toilets, including drinking, bathing or cooking.
The CDC says Naegleria fowleri typically affects people when the contaminated water enters their body through their nose.
It can travel to the brain and cause a condition known as amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare but highly lethal disease, according to health experts.
The CDC said people cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria fowleri.
Symptoms of the illness include headaches, vomiting, fever and becoming disoriented.
The amoeba was suspected in the local water supply after 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre died Sept. 8, Lake Jackson City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
Three water samples out of 11 taken tested positive for genetic material related to naegleria fowleri, including a test of a water hose bib at McIntyre's home.
The other two positive tests were in samples taken from the civic center fountain and a fire hydrant, according to Mundo.
McIntyre played at the civic center splash pad in late August before becoming ill, Mundo said.
The attraction was closed as a precaution on Sept. 8 after city officials were notified of his death.
While the initial advisory targeted the Brazosport Water Authority's supply, no other cities have reported any issues, BWA board president Juan Longoria told The Facts.
Lake Jackson draws half its water from wells and the other half from the Brazosport Water Authority, according to Mundo.
As word spread about the advisory, people flocked to supermarkets to buy bottled water. Some customers were seen leaving stores with carts full of large quantities of bottled water.
At an emergency meeting of the Lake Jackson City Council Saturday morning, city leaders discussed the massive response that includes state resources and the CDC. Deliveries of bottled water were being coordinated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Mundo said.
The Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice sent water tanker trucks to both prison facilities impacted to provide water for showers at two prison facilities. 18-wheelers loaded with pallets of bottled water were also ordered for the units.
There's no word on how long the advisory will be in effect.
