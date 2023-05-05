Boil water notice issued in Montgomery County due to broken main line, officials say

A boil water notice was issued in Montgomery County MUD 111 due to a broken water main line near the water plant, officials said on Friday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Montgomery County MUD 111 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water before consuming it.

Authorities said children, seniors, and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria and recommend they follow these directions:

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before drinking water or human consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

Officials said that customers will be notified when boiling water is no longer necessary but will continue to experience low to no water pressure as crews work to repair the water main break.

It is unclear how long the repair will take.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Inframark, the operator for Montgomery County MUD 111, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.