Boil water notice issued for Brazosport Water Authority customers, Brazoria officials say

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

BRAZORIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice has been issued for customers using Brazosport Water Authority due to pipe separation Monday evening, Brazoria officials said.

The separation caused low distribution water pressures, leading the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require the water authority to notify all customers to boil their water before consumption.

Since children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable to harmful bacteria, county officials have shared the following:

Boil and cool water prior to use

Water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, then boiled for three minutes

Don't use chilled water lines on refrigerators

Don't use ice from an automatic ice machine

If you don't want to boil water, you can buy bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source

The notice went into effect on Monday at about 6:30 p.m. If you are a Brazoria water or gas customer you can sign up for notifications on through your AppStore or Google Play. An update is expected Wednesday morning, according to city officials.

Brazosport Water Authority has been pressuring their distribution system since 10:15 p.m. Monday night and is currently holding good pressure, the City of Brazoria said in a Facebook post.

When the boil water order is lifted, officials said the public water system will issue a notice explaining that it's been rescinded.

Authorities said most customers have switched to their backup secondary water sources.

The advisory does not mean that all cities will be affected, city officials said.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact your city or Brazosport Water Authority at (979) 297-2715. Brazosport Water Authority said it's working diligently to make necessary repairs and restore service to all customers as quickly and as safely as possible.