boeing

Boeing to cut 16,000 jobs after revenue, profit slide amid COVID-19 pandemic

By DAVID KOENIG
CHICAGO -- Boeing says it will cut 16,000 jobs about 10% of its work force and slow production of planes as it deals with the ongoing grounding of its best-selling plane and the coronavirus pandemic.

With air travel falling sharply because of the virus, airlines have delayed orders and deliveries of new planes, reducing Boeing's revenue.

Boeing should not get federal assistance 'without further strings attached,' argue bereaved Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash families

The company announced the job cuts as it reported a loss of $641 million in the first quarter. It earned $2.15 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue fell 26% to $16.91 billion.

Boeing says jobs will be eliminated through a combination of voluntary exits and layoffs.

They will be deepest in the division that makes airline jets, and less severe in the company's defense and space unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessboeingairline industrycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffcovid 19 pandemicairplane
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
BOEING
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane: Report
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Messages from former Boeing test pilot reveal Max concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Huntsville man dies after tree falls on his home
Lightning obliterates chimney of Pearland home
9-year-old goes missing after taking out trash in SE Houston
LIVE: Houston mayor speaks on eve of Stay Home order ending
Missing college student killed during drug deal, documents state
Storms leave thousands in the dark across Houston
Today's cool front will bring back some sunshine
Show More
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Harris County toll roads no longer free starting today
HPD searching for man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
ABC13's The Midday: Latest on the coronavirus pandemic
US economy shrank 4.8% last quarter, with worst yet to come
More TOP STORIES News